Shah Rukh Khan Asks Fans To "Uphold The Values Of The Constitution" On Republic Day

On Sunday, on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Sah Rukh Khan posted a picture on Instagram with a patriotic message. He urged all his fans and all Indians to contribute to the country and to make it a place that "we can proudly pass on to the generations to come."

In the picture, Shah Rukh is seen saluting the national flag at his Bandra home, Mannat. Along with the picture, he added a strong message.

"This Republic Day, let's promise ourselves to contribute to an India that we can proudly pass on to the generations to come. Let's uphold the values of the Constitution and hold our heads high with pride. Happy Republic Day and Jai Hind," the caption read.

Check out the post here:

Fans flocked the comments section to wish their favourite superstar a happy Reublic Day. One fan wrote, "Happy Republic day King," while another commented, "You are the pride of the nation" followed by a heart emoji, and another wrote, "Happy Republic Day to you and your fellow countrymen.

If they follow in your footsteps, the generations to come will be able to hold their heads up high."

On Shah Rukh's work front, he is currently working on his upcoming movie King, which will also star his daughter Suhana Khan, along with Abhishek Bachchan. King was earlier reported to be directed by Sujoy Ghosh, but latest reports state that it will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who also directed SRK in the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan.

