Video Of SRK Sporting Muscles, Tattoos Goes Viral; Fan Page Asks People Not To Reveal His <i>King</i> Look

A video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan looking buff and sporting several tattoos has gone viral on social media. Many on X (formerly Twitter) are speculating that this is a glimpse into the actor's look from his upcoming film King.

It could not be immediately ascertained as to how old the video is or where it was filmed. But, as the video started doing rounds on the internet, a fan page dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan asked social media users to not post or repost any content revealing the superstar's new look.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan flaunting his ripped physique along with multiple elaborate tattoos went viral on the Internet on Sunday.

Shah Rukh Khan's fierce new look from KING is here, ripped physique, inked with bold tattoos, and all the swagger of a true legend!

Many SRK admirers on social media expressed their excitement on seeing the actor's "beast mode" on.

One look at King's leaked pic… and the beast mode is ON!

As the clip and its screengrabs started going viral, a fan page urged people to not share the "new look" of the superstar. The page didn't specify if this indeed was his look from King, but tagged the name of the film in its caption.

"Please do not post or repost any content revealing SRK's new look. We appreciate your understanding and support. @iamsrk #ShahRukhKhan #SRK #King #KingKhan #SRKians," the caption read.

It also shared a statement, saying "Let's respect the magic before the reveal."

Details About King, Shah Rukh Khan's Next

King is touted to be an action thriller. It will reunite Shah Rukh Khan with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand.

The movie will see Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan who made her acting debut with The Archies (2023).

King started filming in Mumbai from May 20. Its next schedule will be shot in Europe.

The film is slated for a theatrical release some time between October to December 2026.

According to a Pinkvilla report, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma

In A Nutshell

