NDTV Exclusive: Rumours Of Shah Rukh Khan Getting Injured On The Sets Of <i>King</i> Are Untrue

Last evening, several reports surfaced online, indicating that Shah Rukh Khan has suffered an injury on the sets of Siddharth Anand's King. Reports had suggested that even though the injury isn't serious, it has caused a delay in the schedule of King and is now expected to resume shooting in September. There were also mentions of King Khan travelling to the US and then eventually relocating to the UK, where he is recovering.

However, all such rumours are untrue, as told to NDTV by a trusted source.

What's Happening

Amid rumours of Shah Rukh Khan suffering from a back injury on the sets of King, a close source has now shared that it is all untrue.

The source told NDTV that Shah Rukh Khan has sustained injuries during various shoots in the past, some of which occasionally flare up again. For treatment and care, he often travels to the US.

The source further revealed that he left for America in the second week of July and is expected to return by the end of the month.

Earlier, too, there have been reports that he injured his nose during a shoot, but the truth was that it was a minor nasal surgery, not an injury from filming.

So far, neither Shah Rukh Khan nor his team has put out any official statement on the ongoing speculations about the same.

About King

King is touted to be an action thriller. It will reunite Shah Rukh Khan with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand. The movie will see Shah Rukh Khan share screen space with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who made her acting debut with The Archies (2023).

The film is slated for a theatrical release sometime between October and December 2026.

According to several reports making the rounds, King will have several stars being a part of it, such as Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi and Abhay Verma, to name a few.

In A Nutshell

As reports continue to circulate online on Shah Rukh Khan's injury on the sets of King, a source has informed that it is not true. King Khan has sustained a series of injuries in the past while on shoot and hence often travels to the US for treatment.