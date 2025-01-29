Shah Rukh Khan's Epic Comeback When A Fan Said "I Love You"

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Dubai, attending the Global Village event. The Internet is flooded with videos and pictures of King Khan looking as charming as ever.

During the event, a fan yelled, “I love you.”

Shah Rukh was quick with his witty reply, as he responded, “I also love you, dialogue toh bolne de, aur kitna pyaar karega? [Let me speak the dialogue, how much more will you love me?]"

The fan added, “For life!”

When another fan expressed his love for the actor, Shah Rukh Khan responded, "I know, I also love you. We can marry after this."

The fan also said, "I want to touch you."

To this, Shah Rukh Khan said, "Arre aise thodi na bolte hai publicly [Who says all this publicly?] 'I want to touch you, touch you touch you'. Mereko bhi sharam aati hai. Aise thodi na publicly koi bolega aese...Abhi hoon main yahi pe hoon mai, jaa nahi raha hoon. [I also feel shy. Why would anyone say something like this publicly…I'm here now, not going anywhere.] I'm here for some time. I have to spend some time with you all."

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Dunki, which marked his first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani.

The film explores the journey of individuals who resort to illegal means to migrate to other countries.

In addition to Shah Rukh Khan, the film features Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, and Vicky Kaushal in key roles. Released in December 2023, Dunki is available for streaming on Netflix.

No official confirmation on Shah Rukh Khan's next project has been revealed.