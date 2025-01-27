Shah Rukh Khan Shares Big Update On <i>King</i>, Admits It's "A Little Bit Of Show Off"

After a blockbuster 2023, Shah Rukh Khan's fans had a disappointing time in 2024, with no SRK releases. Therefore when King was announced, the wait began for all Shah Rukh fans to see him on screen again. And now, at a recent event, the King himself shared major details about the upcoming movie.

"I am just just shooting it. I will be shooting it for a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, is very strict. He made Pathaan also," SRK said, confirming the speculations about having the Pathaan director on board for King.

"He has asked me not to reveal what we are doing. I can't tell you but I can assure you that it will be entertaining. You will enjoy it," he added.

Throwing light on why the film is titled so, the Pathaan actor said, "So, how to say Shah Rukh Khan in and as Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan in and as Jawan. Now, Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan King. It is a little bit of show off, but we are in Dubai so people will understand that 'A King Is A King.'"

"But, I am going to work very hard. I think the whole team with Siddharth Anand is going to work very hard and inshallah we will make a great film for everyone which entertains everyone and everybody will be very happy," he stated.

Speaking of the film, King was originally supposed to be directed by its writer, Sujoy Ghosh. But later there were reports that Siddharth Anand will be directing it. Shah Rukh's confirmation at this recent event came as a huge update on the film.

King also stars his daughter, Suhana Khan alongside Abhishek Bachchan. However, there is no announcement regarding the release date.

