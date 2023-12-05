Janhvi Kapoor, Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya And Director Atlee Visit Mahakaleshwar Temple

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya and Atlee at the temple. (courtesy: X)

Janhvi Kapoor, who loves to visit temples, was pictured at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. Janhvi Kapoor was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya to the temple. Director Atlee was also spotted with them at the temple. Janhvi Kapoor wore a pink saree for the occasion while Shikhar Pahariya chose a white kurta. In the picture, Janhvi can be seen giving her offering to the priest. The picture was shared by a fan page on X and the caption read, "Janhvi and Atlee at Mahakaleshwar temple." Take a look:

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs, parties. They have however not confirmed their relationship status yet. In a video that went viral, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dancing her heart out on the streets of Mumbai at the Ganesh Visarjan of the Ambanis'. Janhvi was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the video, Shikhar can be seen showing a dance step to Janhvi which she follows. Take a look:

In August, the Roohi star visited Tirumala Swami Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. Several videos from their visit were shared on social media. In the viral videos, we can see Janhvi, dressed in a violet saree, touching the temple ground with her head. Janhvi was accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya who can be seen dressed in traditional wear. Take a look:

Seeking the blessings of god, #JanhviKapoor was spotted in #Tirumala 's Shri Venkateshwar Swami Temple!!🙏🏻



She looked gorgeous in the indian attire!!🫶🏻pic.twitter.com/R3P9kscR99 — Nisha Rose🌹 (@JustAFierceSoul) August 28, 2023

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.