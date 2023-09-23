Viral: Janhvi Kapoor Dances At The Ambanis' Ganesh Visarjan With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi dancing in the video. (Courtesy: Hindi bollywoodshaadis)

Ganesh Chaturthi fervour has gripped Bollywood celebrities and how. Janhvi Kapoor has been making headlines due to her dance at Mukesh Ambani's Ganesh visarjan. Videos are going viral. In the video, Janhvi can be seen dancing her heart out on the streets of Mumbai. Janhvi was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the video, Shikhar can be seen showing a dance step to Janhvi which she follows. Janhvi also attended Ganesh Utsav celebrations at the Ambani residence earlier this week.

Take a look at the video here:

ICYMI, Janhvi turned up in a white saree at the Ambani residence for Ganesh Utsav. While Janhvi posed solo at the celebrations, sister Khushi Kapoor was spotted with her father Boney Kapoor. Take a look at the pictures here:

Janhvi often visits Tirupati temple. Last month she visited Tirumala Swami Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. Several videos from their visit have been shared on social media. In the viral videos, we can see Janhvi, dressed in a violet saree, touching the temple ground with her head. Janhvi was accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya who can be seen dressed in a traditional wear. Janhvi also smiles at the paparazzi stationed over there. After offering prayers, Janhvi and Shikhar head towards their car.

Take a look at the video here:

Seeking the blessings of god, #JanhviKapoor was spotted in #Tirumala 's Shri Venkateshwar Swami Temple!!🙏🏻



She looked gorgeous in the indian attire!!🫶🏻pic.twitter.com/R3P9kscR99 — Nisha Rose🌹 (@JustAFierceSoul) August 28, 2023

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs. They have never acknowledged their relationship in public till date.

However, Shikhar often comments on Janhvi's social media pictures. A couple of months back, Janhvi dropped a bunch of pictures of herself in a black dress. Shikhar dropped heart emojis on those pictures. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a few heart emojis on the pictures. Designer Gauri and Nainika posted fire emoji on Janhvi Kapoor's pictures.

Janhvi was recently seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.