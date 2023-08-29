Janhvi Kapoor And Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya Offer Prayers At Tirumala Temple

Janhvi and Shikhar at Tirumala's temple. Courtesy: JustAFierceSoul)

Janhvi Kapoor, with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, visited Shri Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala Swami Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh recently. Several videos from their visit have been shared on social media. In the viral videos, we can see Janhvi, dressed in a violet saree, touching the temple ground with her head. Janhvi was accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya who can be seen dressed in a traditional wear. Janhvi also smiles at the paparazzi stationed over there. After offering prayers, Janhvi and Shikhar head towards their car.

Janhvi frequently visits Tirumala temple. A few months back, she came to offer her prayers to this temple along with Shikhar Pahariya and sister Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi and her sister were dressed in traditional half-sarees. Take a look at the pictures from their previous visit.

For the unversed, Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs. They have never acknowledged their relationship in public till date.

However, Shikhar often comments on Janhvi's social media pictures. A couple of months back, Janhvi dropped a bunch of pictures of herself in a black dress. Shikhar dropped heart emojis on those pictures. Designer Manish Malhotra dropped a few heart emojis on the pictures. Designer Gauri and Nainika posted fire emoji on Janhvi Kapoor's pictures.

Janhvi was recently seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.