Koffee With Karan 8: Janhvi Kapoor Name-Checks Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya On The Couch

The newest guests on the Koffee couch is sister duo Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The chat show host Karan Johar on Monday dropped the latest promo of Koffee With Karan and lets just say its all kinds of fun. From addressing dating rumours to mimicking Anil Kapoor, the sisters were on fire. Our favourite part of the promo was however when Janhvi mentioned her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya AKA "shiku" as one of the three people on her speed-dial list. It so happened that Karan Johar asked Janhvi Kapoor,"Name three people on your speed-dial list.” Janhvi promptly replied, “Papa, Khushu and Shiku," immediately realising the oopsie she made. During the same game, Karan asked Khushi about Janhvi's past relationships. Janhvi said to Khushi, “I have only dated three boys and we stick to that.”

At the start of the promo, Janhvi Kapoor can be heard saying, “Yesterday night at the party I was just going around asking people to ask me rapid-fire questions. Navya (Naveli Nanda) thinks I am not ready. She said, ‘Don't go.”

Now, Take a look at the video below:

Shikhar Pahariya is the grandchild of the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Sushilkumar Shinde. Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya are often spotted at restaurants, pubs, parties. They have however not confirmed their relationship status yet. In a video that went viral some months back, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen dancing her heart out on the streets of Mumbai at the Ganesh Visarjan of the Ambanis'. Janhvi was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. In the video, Shikhar can be seen showing a dance step to Janhvi which she follows. Take a look:

In August, the Roohi star visited Tirumala Swami Temple at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh. Several videos from their visit were shared on social media. In the viral videos, we can see Janhvi, dressed in a violet saree, touching the temple ground with her head. Janhvi was accompanied by Shikhar Pahariya who can be seen dressed in traditional wear. Take a look:

Janhvi was last seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.