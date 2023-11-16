Inside Boney Kapoor's Birthday Bash With Janhvi Kapoor, Her Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya And Others

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: orry1)

Orhan Awatramani also known as Orry, is back and this time to treat his fans to unseen pictures from Boney Kapoor's birthday bash. Inside pictures from the producer's birthday were shared by Orry on Thursday. The pictures featured Boney Kapoor's kids and other friends from the Bollywood industry. However, what caught our attention was this video shared by Orry, where we can see Boney Kapoor cutting his birthday cake with his daughter Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya by his side. Not only this, Shikhar Pahariya also featured in another picture where he can be seen posing with Boney Kapoor and Orry himself. Orry captioned the post as, "A good friend knows all your best stories, but your best friends have lived then with you."

Take a look at the picture we are talking about:

Orry shared pictures with all four kids of Boney Kapoor with brilliant captions. For the picture with Khushi he wrote, "A good friend offers you advice, but a best friend offers you tequila time." The caption below Janhvi Kapoor's pic read, "Best friends = a promise, not a label." He shared pics with siblings Arjun and Anshula as well. The picture with Arjun was captioned,"Our friendship is like a cup of tea... a special blend of him and me." For Anshula, he wrote, "sisters are flowers from different gardens.. and remember flowers are heavens kisses."

Now take a look at the pics below:

Others stars attending the party were Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Bhumi Pednekar etc. See the pics shared by Orry of them below:

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor are Boney Kapoor's daughters with actress Sridevi. She died in 2018 in Dubai where she went to attend a family function. The filmmaker was previously married to Mona Kapoor with whom he has two children - Anshula and Arjun Kapoor. Mona Kapoor died due to cancer in 2012.