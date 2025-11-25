Smriti Mandhana's Fiance Palash Muchhal Shifted To Mumbai Hospital, Stress Took A Toll On His Health

World Cup winning cricketer Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal's wedding in Maharashtra's Sangli was postponed after the ace batter's father was hospitalised due to ill health. Then, Palash Muchhal, the groom himself, was taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, according to Palash Muchhal's sister, playback Muchhal's team, the composer has now been shifted to SVR Hospital in Goregaon, Mumbai. He was earlier admitted to a hospital in Sangli.

Continuous travel for concerts and performance at weddings left Palash Muchhal extremely stressed, which eventually took a toll on his health.

On Monday night, Palak Muchhal in a media statement on her Instagram Stories said the wedding had been "put on hold" for the time being.

"Due to Smriti's dad's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We request all of you to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time. Would request you all to respect the privacy of the families in this sensitive time," she posted.

Smriti Mandhana also piqued curiosity after the star cricketer deleted all posts related to her wedding with Palash Muchhal from her Instagram account.

While there were unconfirmed reports that Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal were set to get married later this month, the batter made the news official last week after she shared a video of her formally announcing her engagement with the composer as she flaunted her ring while shaking a leg to the popular Lage Raho Munna Bhai song Samjho Ho Hee Gaya with her teammates.

Soon, both the bride and groom flooded social media with several oictures from their pre-wedding festivities.

Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal have been dating for almost six years. They made their relationship Instagram official last year.

