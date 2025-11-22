Groom-To-Be Palash Muchhal Dances With Jemimah Rodrigues At Haldi Ceremony. Watch

Palash Muchhal and India cricketer Smriti Mandhana's wedding festivities have officially kicked off. The couple, who reportedly started dating in 2019, will be getting married on November 23. Amid this, pictures and videos of their haldi ceremony have surfaced on the internet, leaving fans gushing.

In one clip, circulating widely on Instagram, Palash Muchhal is seen dancing his heart out during the haldi ritual. The soon-to-be groom radiates cheerful vibes, dressed in a yellow-embroidered kurta-pyjama, coupled with black sunglasses.

Joining the music composer is Smriti Mandhana's teammate Jemimah Rodrigues. She looks equally vibrant in a mustard-hued ethnic ensemble. The duo puts up an energetic performance, smiling beamingly as falling flower petals adorn the venue. Smriti also makes a brief appearance in the footage.

In yet another video, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal sit beside each other, participating in the rituals. At one moment, the World Cup-winning captain, decked up in a bright yellow traditional suit, brushes off flower petals from Palash's hair affectionately. The music composer reciprocates the gesture as the guests watch the two lovingly.

Palash Muchhal ???? Smriti Mandhanapic.twitter.com/xmIAsthWiA — Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) November 21, 2025

Smriti Mandhana showcased her playful side as she grooved to dhol beats with her friends and team members Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Singh, Shivali Shinde, Radha Yadav, and Jemimah Rodrigues. Everyone adhered to the yellow dress code, celebrating Smriti's special day.

Haldi ceremony at Smriti Mandhana House ????????

Dance with women cricket players ???? pic.twitter.com/F1Kc71N2Ic — JosD92 (@JosD92official) November 21, 2025

Here's another million-dollar frame featuring Smriti Mandhana with the World Cup-winning team.

Palash Muchhal's sister and playback singer Palak were also a part of the pre-wedding grandeur. She posted a series of pictures on her Instagram Stories from the eventful day. In one snap, the 33-year-old posed with her husband, lyricist Mithoon. The couple smiled ear-to-ear in the frame.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/palakmuchhal3/3770808654250162017/

Another photo displayed Palak Muchhal applying haldi to her sibling. Meanwhile, Mithoon followed suit, giving blessings to Palash.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/palakmuchhal3/3770809107167860819/

https://www.instagram.com/stories/palakmuchhal3/3770811025055345093/

Ahead of the wedding, a video of Palash Muchhal proposing to Smriti Mandhana at the DY Patil Stadium went viral. The clip captured the music composer going down on one knee, asking Smriti to marry him with a bouquet of roses and a diamond ring. Read all about it here.