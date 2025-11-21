Viral Video: Palash Muchhal Proposes To Smriti Mandhana At DY Patil Stadium, Leaves World Cup Winner In Tears

Palash Muchhal and Smriti Mandhana are all set to get married.

What's Happening

Ahead of the wedding, Palash shared a video on Instagram in which he is seen proposing to his girlfriend, Smriti Mandhana.

The video begins with Palash and Smriti entering the DY Patil Stadium.

Smriti's eyes are covered with a cloth, and the moment she removes it, Palash kneels down and proposes to her with a bouquet of roses and a diamond ring.

Visibly surprised, Smriti sheds happy tears.

The video concludes with Smriti slipping the ring onto Palash's finger, and the two of them flaunting their rings together.

Background

Speculation around their relationship intensified earlier in October when, during an event at the state press club, Palash had said about Smriti, "She will soon become the daughter-in-law of Indore... that's all I want to say."

Smriti recently played a pivotal role in helping India win the ICC Women's ODI World Cup - the team's maiden world title. With 5,322 runs in 117 ODIs, she is India's second-highest run-scorer after Mithali Raj.

Palash, who has frequently posted about India's victory, also shared photos with Smriti and the World Cup trophy. In one caption, he wrote, "Am I still dreaming? (sic)"

In another post celebrating India's win, Palash featured Smriti smiling while he showed his 'SM18' tattoo, a reference to Mandhana's initials and jersey number.