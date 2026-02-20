French President Macron's 'Thank You' Note To India With 'Dhurandhar' Track

French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up his action-packed India visit with a 'Dhurandhar' video. The French leader shared the glimpses from his trip in a 43-second montage, with the song 'Na De Dil Pardesi Nu' from the Hindi blockbuster 'Dhurandhar' playing in the background.

The video has shots of Macron's ceremonial welcome, his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, temple visits, cultural engagements, and even a street jog in Mumbai.

"Thank you, India," Macrom wrote on X, expressing gratitude for the hospitality extended to him during his trip.

Macron's 3-Day India Tour

Macron's three-day visit to India was marked by high-level engagements and strategic discussions. He attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi in the capital. Speaking about India-France ties, the French president said the bilateral relationship stands at its "highest point," with both countries keen to deepen cooperation across technology, innovation, and strategic sectors.

"As for the bilateral relationship, I really believe it's at the highest point, and we want to do much more again because it's based on our relationship," Macron said, underlining the strength of the partnership.

During his address at the summit, he also lauded India's digital transformation and described its pioneering role in technology governance as a global benchmark. The visit signalled sustained momentum in the India-France strategic partnership, particularly in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Amid these significant diplomatic developments, the subtle cinematic reference added a cultural layer to the trip's narrative.