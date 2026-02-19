'Stop Commenting On Other Countries': Macron Slams Meloni Over Activist Remark

President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called on Giorgia Meloni to stop "commenting on what is happening in other people's countries," after the Italian prime minister expressed shock at the fatal beating of a far-right activist in France.

Quentin Deranque, 23, died from head injuries after being attacked by at least six people last week on the sidelines of a far-right protest at a university in the city of Lyon. Most of the 11 suspects detained are from far left movements, according to a source close to the investigation.

The killing has fuelled political tensions in France ahead of municipal elections in March and the 2027 presidential race, in which the far-right National Rally (RN) party is seen as having its best chance yet at winning the top job.

On Wednesday, Meloni said the killing of Deranque was "a wound for all of Europe."

"Let everyone stay in their own lane," Macron shot back in New Delhi, on the sidelines of an official visit to India.

Macron also said there was no place in France "for movements that adopt and legitimise violence."

"Nothing can justify violent action -- neither on one side nor the other, and not even in a head-to-head confrontation that is deadly for the republic," he said.

Macron is "concerned about the situation, which he is closely monitoring," a member of the French president's team said earlier Thursday.

"We must avoid any spiral of violence," they said.

Eleven people -- eight men and three women -- were taken into custody as part of the investigation into "intentional homicide."

Among them are two parliamentary assistants to Raphael Arnault, a member of parliament from the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party, as well as a former intern.

A lawyer for Deranque's parents said they called "for calm and restraint."

"The family condemns any call for violence. Any form of political violence," Fabien Rajon told broadcaster RTL.

On Wednesday, Jordan Bardella, head of the far-right National Rally (RN), accused Macron and former prime ministers Gabriel Attal and Edouard Philippe of boosting the hard-left.

