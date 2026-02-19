<i>Toxic</i> Star Yash Stands His Ground On A Bloody Battlefield In New Poster, Teaser To Drop Tomorrow

All eyes are on Yash-led Toxic, which is gearing up for a face-off with Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar: The Revenge at the box office on March 19, 2026.

Earlier today, the makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups unveiled a new poster. They also confirmed that the film's new teaser will drop on February 20 at 9:35 AM.

The new poster reflects the film's dark tone, shaped by violence and ambiguity. It features Yash as Raya-his face unseen as he drinks straight from the bottle. The surroundings evoke unseen violence in an intoxicating universe.

Yash's Introduction Teaser For Toxic

The first teaser of Toxic, introducing Yash's character Raya, was released on Yash's 40th birthday on January 8. One of the most talked-about moments was the brief scene involving a woman inside a car alongside Yash.

The scene is shot in a stylised, dark setting and relies heavily on visual suggestion rather than dialogue. The woman is shown in an intimate frame inside the car, which has now become a bone of contention.

Last week, a section of social media users targeted the director over claims of the "objectification of women" in the teaser. Geetu Mohandas replied to trolls through a cryptic note on her Instagram Stories. "Chilling while people figure out female pleasure, consent, women playing systems, etc., etc." she wrote.

Complaint Filed Against Toxic For 'Hurting Religious Sentiments'

Yash-starrer Toxic has landed in hot water after the National Christian Federation filed a formal complaint against the film. They allege that certain scenes are offensive to Christians and disrespectful to their religious beliefs. The federation specifically objected to scenes featuring Saint Michael the Archangel, claiming they are inappropriate and insulting to a revered figure.

They allege the film shows objectionable content and visuals in the presence of angels, which is unacceptable and deeply offensive to the Christian community. The NCF wants the scenes removed and corrective action taken by the filmmakers.

About Toxic

Toxic features Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The film is set in Goa in the 1940s and follows the rise of a ruthless crime empire built through violence and betrayal as colonial rule fades.

