<i>Toxic</i> Teaser Released On YouTube Doesn't Need Censor Certificate, Says Board Amid Row

The Karnataka State Women's Commission has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking its response to the teaser of actor Yash's upcoming Kannada film Toxic, following complaints over its content.

However, sources in the CBFC clarified that the teaser in question was released exclusively on YouTube and therefore does not fall under the certification body's jurisdiction. According to CBFC officials, certification is mandatory only for films and trailers made for theatrical exhibition.

As a result, online promotional content released on digital platforms remains outside the CBFC's purview.

Censor Board sources further stated that no content related to Toxic has been certified so far, as no application has been submitted for certification.

Consequently, the teaser released online has no connection with the CBFC's approval or certification process.

The development comes after the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) Women's Wing submitted a formal complaint to the Karnataka State Women's Commission objecting to the teaser. In its complaint, the party alleged that the visuals in the recently released teaser are "obscene" and "explicit", and claimed they adversely impact the social well-being of women and children while undermining Kannada cultural values.

The AAP Women's Wing urged the Commission to direct the Karnataka government to immediately withdraw or cancel the teaser of Toxic, which is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Party leaders stated that the complaint was aimed at safeguarding social morality and protecting vulnerable sections of society, stressing that visual content released on public platforms must adhere to cultural sensitivity and social responsibility.

Toxic stars Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, and Tara Sutaria. One of the highly-anticipated movies of 2026, Toxic is set to clash at the box office with Dhurandhar Part 2 on March 19.