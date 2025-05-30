Actress Kritika Kamra Buys Mercedes-Benz E-Class Worth Rs 79.50 Lakh

Actress Kritika Kamra, recognized for her work in movies, television, and web series, has brought home a brand-new Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The car is one of the luxury sedans sold in the Indian market and comes at a starting price of Rs 79.50 lakh (ex-showroom). With this price tag, it is the third most expensive sedan in the brand's lineup sold in the Indian market, trailing behind the S-Class and the EQS, excluding models with the Maybach or AMG treatment.

The update was shared via social media with pictures of Kritika taking delivery of her new ride. There are other pictures as well, which show the actress' mother performing rituals that are done when something new is bought. These photos also reveal that Kamra has chosen the Obsidian Black colour of the sedan. Besides this, the car is also available in High Tech Silver, Polar White, Nautic Blue, and Graphite Grey colours.

Also Read: Tesla Cybertruck Joins Police Fleet In Mexico Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with three versions: E200, E 450 4MATIC, and E220d. Each variant with a different powertrain. The E 450 gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol that makes 381 hp and 500 Nm. The E200 houses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine with 204 hp, and the E220D gets a 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 197 hp of power. All three engines are paired with a mated to a 9-speed torque converter automatic. It could not be verified which of these powertrains has been chosen by Kritika Kamra.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes packed with features like reclining up to 36 degrees for rear passengers, extendable thigh support, comfort neck pillows, sun blinds for the quarter glass, and electrically operated blinds. It also gets Mercedes' Superscreen layout, consisting of a 14.4-inch central screen and a 12.3-inch passenger screen along with a 12.3-inch instrument panel.

Probably, the aforementioned features, along with German engineering, are the reason why the car is popular among celebrities. It finds a home in the garage of celebrities like Gauahar Khan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Kusha Kapila, and others.