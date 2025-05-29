Tesla Cybertruck Joins Police Fleet In Mexico Ahead Of 2026 FIFA World Cup

As Mexico prepares to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Jalisco is upgrading its security by adding Tesla Cybertrucks to its police fleet. These electric vehicles will help ensure safety during the event. The police have introduced three specially equipped Cybertrucks for patrol in busy tourist areas during the tournament.

The Cybertruck was seen covered in a matte black wrap and displayed the usual police markings. Red and blue flashing lights are built into the front and back bumpers, as well as the sides. While the local police haven't shared any interior photos, they likely have the necessary equipment for patrolling and enforcing the law. These Cybertrucks are just a small part of a larger group of new vehicles being introduced by the state.

Jalisco's government will deliver 678 vehicles for its security forces. This includes three modified Tesla Cybertrucks. Recently, one of the Cybertrucks was spotted on the streets alongside two police Ford F-Series trucks. Mayor Pablo Lemus Navarro aims to improve safety ahead of the World Cup.

Some residents showed concern about the spending but Governor Pablo Lemus supports the investment. He believes it is essential to update public security infrastructure, as the Cybertruck will be used for intelligence work, searches, detentions, and crime prevention throughout the state.

Mexico is not the only country using the Cybertruck for police work. Earlier this year, Las Vegas announced it would be receiving 10 Cybertrucks, donated by an anonymous supporter. Some will be used by SWAT teams, while others will patrol the streets.

The 2026 Football World Cup will be hosted by Mexico, the USA, and Canada, with 48 teams participating. The event is scheduled from June 11 to July 19 across 16 cities.