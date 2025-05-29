Nissan Magnite CNG Vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG: What Should You Buy?

As Indian consumers look for affordable and eco-friendly substitutes over petrol/diesel cars, CNG-powered models are becoming popular. Compact SUVs are especially adopting this cleaner fuel option. Two notable models in this category are the new Nissan Magnite CNG and the Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG. In this article, we will compare both cars to help potential buyers make a smart choice.

Nissan Magnite CNG Vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG: Powertrain

The CNG kit works with the 1.0 litre petrol engine in the Magnite, which comes only with a 5-speed manual transmission. While exact mileage figures aren't available yet, it's expected to deliver around 20-22 km/kg in CNG mode.

In contrast, the Fronx CNG features a 1.2-litre DualJet engine that produces 76.4 hp and 98.5 Nm of torque in CNG mode, paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. It stands out for its impressive mileage of 28.51 km/kg, making it one of the most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India.

Nissan Magnite CNG Vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG: Safety

The Nissan Magnite CNG features key safety elements, including 67 percent high tensile strength steel for durability, six airbags, and three-point seat belts with reminders for all seats. It also includes ISOFIX anchors for child seats, a 360-degree around view monitor for better visibility while parking, and electronic stability control to maintain stability on slippery roads.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG prioritizes passenger safety with its robust features. It includes standard 6 airbags for impact absorption and hill hold assist for stability on inclines. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), and Electronic Stability Program (ESP), creating a comprehensive safety system for enhanced protection.

Nissan Magnite CNG Vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG: Installation, Warranty

The kit will be installed by approved retrofitting partners at authorized Nissan dealerships. The vehicle has a standard warranty of 3 years or 1,00,000 km, while the CNG kit itself has a 1-year warranty from the vendor. This retrofit option allows customers to choose CNG after purchasing the vehicle, providing flexibility.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx is backed by Maruti Suzuki's standard warranty and has a wide service network across India, ensuring easy maintenance and good after-sales support for customers.

Nissan Magnite CNG Vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG: Pricing

Nissan India launched a CNG retrofit kit for the Magnite SUV, priced at Rs 74,999 an additional cost over all Magnite variants. This brings the total cost of the vehicle to Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings will open on June 1 at authorized Nissan dealerships.

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx CNG is available in two trims, the Sigma, priced at Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom), and the Delta, at Rs 9.35 lakh (ex-showroom).