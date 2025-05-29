Tata Harrier EV Launching On June 3, Will Rival BE 6 - All You Should Know

Tata Motors will launch the electric version of its well-known Harrier SUV on June 3, 2025. This new model will join the growing electric SUV market in India. It will compete with the Mahindra BE 6 which was launched in 2024 and is already on sale in the Indian market. In this article, we will cover everything potential buyers need to know about the Harrier EV.

Tata Harrier EV: Platform, Design

The Harrier EV is based on Tata's new 'acti.ev+' platform, which has been adapted from the OMEGA ARC platform. This design is made for electric vehicles, providing a flat floor and more space inside. The SUV is expected to have all-wheel drive and a multi-link rear suspension for better performance and comfort.

Tata Harrier EV: Performance, Range

Although official specs are still to come, the Harrier EV is expected to have a range of over 500 kilometers on a full charge and feature a dual-motor all-wheel drive system. It is designed for both city driving and off-roading.

Tata Harrier EV: Features, Technology

The Harrier EV is expected to have many features from the traditional Harrier, including a 12.3-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10-speaker JBL sound system, dual-zone climate control, a voice-assisted panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, a powered tailgate, ambient lighting, connected car technology, and touch controls for the climate system.

Tata Harrier EV: Pricing, Availability

The Harrier EV is expected to cost between Rs 24 Lakh (ex-showroom) and Rs 30 Lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant and features. Bookings should open shortly after the official launch on June 3, 2025.

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra's BE 6, launched in November 2024, is a mid-size electric SUV based on the INGLO platform. It comes in various variants, with prices ranging from Rs 19.65 Lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 26.90 Lakh (ex-showroom).

Tata Motors is stepping into the premium electric SUV market with the Harrier EV, which will compete directly with the BE 6. Both of these SUVs offer modern designs, advanced technology, and impressive range. Full details about the Tata Harrier EV will be available on June 3, 2025.