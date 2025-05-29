Mahindra Thar Turns Boat On Flooded Road: Watch Viral Video

The Mahindra Thar is one of the popular off-road capable SUVs sold in the Indian market. Capable of traversing a wide variety of terrains, the vehicle is often used by the owners to explore uncharted territories. Other times, their drivers just look for opportunities to flex what the SUV can do. Such activities often get caught on camera and get a lot of attention on social media. The list of such videos has received a new addition with a clip showing a Thar driving through a flooded road.

The video was reportedly recorded in Kerala and starts with the view of a flooded road. It seems to be an elevated road with a dipped part that traps water. Because of this hurdle, multiple vehicles can be seen waiting at the end, where the water starts. However, the impatient Mahindra Thar driver decides to drive through.

Backing the driver's determination, the Thar successfully navigated through the water, becoming half-submerged with the hood deeply immersed. This also reinforces the brand's claim of the SUV having a 650 mm water wading capacity. The video showing the feat has gone viral on social media with tons of views and likes.

Although the SUV in the video got out of the water without any problem, there could have been multiple problems. For one, the water could have blocked the air intake of the vehicle, stalling it.

Currently, the Mahindra Thar is sold at a starting price of Rs 13.16 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 17.62 lakh (ex-showroom). It gets a two-wheel drive and 4x4 system. The engine options for the SUV include a 2.0-litre TGDi petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine, and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. The transmission duties are handled by either an MT or an AT.