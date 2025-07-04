Arijit Singh Is Now Most Followed Artist On Spotify With 151 Million Followers, Overtaking Taylor Swift And BFF Ed Sheeran

Singer Arijit Singh has become the most followed artist across the world on Spotify, by amassing over 151 million followers on the music streaming service, according to volt.fm's Most Followed Artists On Spotify as of July 4 (Friday).

With this feat, Arijit Singh has left behind global music stars such as Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish and Abel Tesfaye, previously known by his stage name The Weeknd.

While Taylor Swift comes in second with 139.6 million followers, Ed Sheeran -- who recently shared his song Sapphire featuring Arijit Singh -- stands at number three with 121 million followers. Billie Eilish (114 million) and The Weeknd (107.3 million) come in fourth and fifth ranks, respectively.

This is not the first time that Arijit Singh, known for chartbusters such as Tum Hi Ho, Milne Hai Mujhse Aayi, Kesariya, and Ullu Ka Pattha, has topped the charts.

In 2024, he was the third most streamed artiste on Spotify, just after Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift. The National Award winner was also the first Indian artiste on the platform to cross the 100 million-follower milestone.

Arijit Singh's latest work can be heard in Anurag Basu's new release Metro... In Dino, in which he has lent his voice to songs such as Zamaana Lage, Aur Mohabbat Kitni Karoon, and Mausam.

The Most Followed Artist List On Spotify features 99 artists from across the world. Besides Arijit Singh, there are 11 other Indian names who are part of this line-up.

They are music maestro AR Rahman on 14th rank (65.6 million followers), Metro... In Dino composer Pritam on 21st rank with 53.4 million followers, singer Neha Kakkar on 25 (48.5 million), late singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala on 31st position (43 million), composer Anirudh Ravichander on 37th rank (40.3 million followers), and Diljit Dosanjh on 56th position with 33.2 million.

Also part of this list are - rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh (58th position with 31.3 million followers), singer Shreya Ghoshal on 61st rank with 30.9 million followers, Badshah on 67th position with 29.7 million followers, singer Darshan Raval on number 76 with 25.9 million followers, and singer Armaan Malik on 88th position with 23.3 million followers.

