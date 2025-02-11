Watch: Arijit Singh Takes Ed Sheeran On A Scooter Ride In His Hometown

Arijit Singh and Ed Sheeran's scooter ride video is the cutest thing on the Internet today. Ed Sheeran, who is in India as a part of his - = / x India tour, was recently spotted with Arijit Singh in his hometown Jiaganj (Murshidabad) in West Bengal.

In a viral video, Ed Sheeran can be seen seated in a pillion seat while Arijit Singh takes him on a tour. They are joined by a group of people following them on scooters. However, the singers ditched heavy security and enjoyed their fun time together.

The Internet reacted to the video and flooded the comments section with a whole lot of love.

A user wrote, "Arijit × Ed when?" Another user wrote, "If this is not the most wholesome video ever idk what is." Another comment read, "Fav singers on bike ride!" Another comment read, "humblest souls together." Take a look at the video here:

Ed Sheeran comes to Arijit Singh's hometown, and Arijit drives him through the streets of Jiaganj pic.twitter.com/K4nqZvout1 — chittaranjan. (@i_CHITTARANJAN1) February 10, 2025

Ed Sheeran's street performance on the streets of Bengaluru was stopped by police before his concert on Sunday.

"We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out beforehand. It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight x," Sheeran posted on his Instagram story, explaining the reason behind the chaos.

The Grammy winning artist's live performance at Church Street was halted by Bengaluru Police on Sunday. Authorities stated that the event lacked official permission, while Sheeran's team claimed it was a brief act with prior approval.

British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour.

Following this, Ed Sheeran performed at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik. At Chennai concert, the singer collaborated with AR Rahman on stage.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. He will next perform in Delhi and Shillong.

Last year, Sheeran joined Singh on stage for the latter's concert in London where they jammed to the British singer's popular love ballad Perfect.