Ed Sheeran Sings Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu Song <i>Chuttamalle</i> With Shilpa Rao In Bengaluru Concert. Watch

Ed Sheeran performed to the hit Telugu song Chuttamalle, originally picturised on NTR Jr and Janhvi Kapoor in Devara, at the Bengaluru concert on Sunday as a part of his - = / x India tour. Ed Sheeran was joined by Shilpa Rao, the original singer of the song, on stage. Ed Sheeran's performance captivated the audience as they gave loud shout outs to his performance.

Sharing the video, Ed Sheeran wrote, "Obsessed with Shilpa Rao's voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language! Take a look:

A fan page dedicated to the singer, shared a BTS video where Ed Sheeran can be seen rehearsing the song before performing on stage. Shilpa Rao can be seen perfecting his Telugu dialect.

Prior to his concert, Ed Sheeran's street performance on the streets of Bengaluru was stopped by police.

"We had permission to busk, by the way. Hence, us playing in that exact spot was planned out beforehand. It wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See you at the show tonight x," Sheeran posted on his Instagram story, explaining the reason behind the chaos.

The Grammy winning artist's live performance at Church Street was halted by Bengaluru Police on Sunday. Authorities stated that the event lacked official permission, while Sheeran's team claimed it was a brief act with prior approval.

British musician Ed Sheeran kickstarted his - = / x India tour with a mesmerising performance in Pune on January 30.

Singer-actor Dot., best known for The Archies, opened the India leg of Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics' tour.

Following this, Ed Sheeran performed at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad on February 2. It was opened by singer Armaan Malik. At Chennai concert, the singer collaborated with AR Rahman on stage.

The Indian tour is produced and promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live. He will next perform in Delhi and Shillong.