Video: Ed Sheeran's Spontaneous Street Performance Stopped By Bengaluru Cops

British singer Ed Sheeran gave Bengaluru fans an unexpected treat on Sunday morning with an impromptu performance on Church Street - only to have it shut down by the cops.

Fresh off his concert the previous night, Mr Sheeran wanted to put on a show at Church Street near Brigade Road. But with the area being one of the busiest in the city, authorities denied him permission. That didn't stop him - he started performing anyway, drawing people in no time.

But the fun didn't last long. Footage obtained by NDTV shows an officer pulling the plug on Mr Sheeran's microphone mid-performance, while he was still singing his hit song Shape of You.

The video quickly went viral.

A user joked, "all because Ed didn't sing in Kannada."

Another shared, "To anyone who doesn't understand that police guy did the right thing, imagine this: Ed Sheeran. Singing. For free. On church street. No imagine the amount of crowd that can gather there within minutes. No-one is doing crowd management. In case of a stampede, who will be responsible?"

A witness felt the situation could have been handled better, sharing, "I was there when it happened, felt little bit unnecessary the officer could have handled it better."

Officials later confirmed that the singer will be charged under appropriate sections for performing without permission.

This isn't the first time Ed Sheeran has gone viral in India. Just days ago, he shared a hilarious reaction to a traditional champi head massage in Chennai. He also made headlines for playing Shape of You on a Sitar.

Currently on The Mathematics Tour in India, Mr Sheeran has performed in Pune, Hyderabad, and Chennai. In Hyderabad, singer Armaan Malik opened for him, while during his Chennai concert, he was joined on stage by legendary composer AR Rahman. The duo performed a special rendition of the iconic Urvashi song.

Tonight, he is set to perform in Karnataka before heading to Shillong and Delhi NCR for his next shows.