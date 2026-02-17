<i>Don 3</i> Row: Aamir Khan Steps In To Mediate Between Ranveer Singh And Farhan Akhtar Over Rs 40 Crore Dispute

Farhan Akhtar's production house, Excel Entertainment, has demanded Rs 40 crore from Ranveer Singh as compensation after he walked out of Don 3, reported NDTV last week. As the feud escalates, the Producers Guild of India (PGI) has stepped in to mediate.

NDTV has also learned that Aamir Khan is mediating as a peacemaker between the warring parties to find an amicable solution.

The confirmation comes days after prominent industry figures and studio heads were seen leaving Aamir's Mumbai residence. Among them were producers Karan Johar (Dharma Productions), Sajid Nadiadwala (Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment), Ektaa Kapoor (Joint MD, Balaji Telefilms), Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment), Zoya Akhtar (Tiger Baby Films), and Punit Goenka (MD and CEO, Zee Entertainment).

"Aamir is trying to resolve the issues between Ranveer Singh and Excel Entertainment. The two have had some unresolved issues, which have caught the eye. The meetings at his place are for the same," a source told NDTV.

Don 3 Row

Excel Entertainment, headed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, allegedly asked for Rs 40 crore in compensation for losses incurred during pre-production.

As per reports, Ranveer claims he left the project because he was not satisfied with the script.

He later alleged that Farhan wanted to bring Hrithik (Roshan) on board; however, Dhurandhar's success changed his mind.

A few days ago, Hrithik vehemently dismissed the claims and clarified that he was never approached for Don 3.

He told Variety India, "What started off as just a rumour has now taken a life of its own, and it's important to set the record straight. I would like to categorically clarify that I was never approached for Don 3 at any given time. I request the media to steer clear of any such unverified reports."

Ranveer Singh On Board for Don 3

In 2023, the production house announced that Ranveer would be playing the titular character in the third installment.

Farhan Akhtar shared a post, saying, "A new era begins."

Don Franchise

Don is the 1978 classic headlined by Amitabh Bachchan. Farhan Akhtar brought the first remake in 2006 with Shah Rukh Khan leading the charge. In 2011, he also helmed the sequel, titled Don 2, with Shah Rukh Khan.