Eros Sues Aanand L Rai For Rs 84 Crore Over <i>Raanjhanaa</i> 'Copyright Infringement' In <i>Tere Ishk Mein</i>

Eros International Media Ltd has moved the Bombay High Court in a high-stakes intellectual property dispute. The company accuses filmmaker Aanand L Rai and his production banner, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, of unlawfully capitalising on the legacy of the 2013 hit Raanjhanaa while promoting the 2025 release Tere Ishk Mein.

Eros Claims Exclusive Ownership Over Raanjhanaa Rights

According to a report by The Times of India, in its commercial IP suit and interim application, Eros has asserted that it is the sole owner of all intellectual property linked to Raanjhanaa. This includes copyright, registered trademark rights, characters, dialogues, and sequel or remake entitlements.

The company has alleged that these protected elements were exploited without consent to create an association between Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishk Mein, which hit theatres on November 28, 2025.

The lawsuit names multiple defendants, including Aanand L Rai, Colour Yellow Media Entertainment LLP, writer Himanshu Sharma, Super Cassettes Industries (T-Series), and Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, turning the matter into a complex, multi-party legal confrontation.

NDTV has reached out to Aanand L Rai for a comment.

Teaser And Promotions At The Centre Of Infringement Allegations

According to Eros, the dispute was triggered by a teaser released online in July 2025. The company has alleged that the promotional material used phrases and tags suggesting continuity with Raanjhanaa, including references to its fictional universe.

They have further claimed that visuals, background score, and musical elements associated with the 2013 film were incorporated, despite Eros no longer holding music rights.

Eros stated that it issued a cease-and-desist notice in July 2025, followed by subsequent reminders. While certain references were reportedly removed from promotions, the company has maintained that the overall marketing strategy continued to imply a direct creative lineage.

Character Similarities And The Rs 84 Crore Damages Claim

One of the most serious accusations revolves around character usage. Eros has argued that Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub's role in Tere Ishk Mein closely resembles his character Murari from Raanjhanaa, both in personality and narrative function. It has also alleged that Dhanush's character, Shankar, echoes the emotional trajectory and identity of Kundan Shankar from the earlier film.

After viewing the released version, Eros has claimed that the film continued to be positioned as a "spiritual sequel", prompting it to seek Rs 84 crore in damages for alleged trademark infringement, copyright violation, and passing off.

ALSO READ: Are Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur Getting Married On February 14? What We Know So Far