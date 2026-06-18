<i>Batwara 1947</i> Teaser: Sunny Deol Ready To Take <i>Panga</i> In Aamir Khan's Partition Drama

A day after unveiling its first-look poster, the makers of Batwara 1947 have dropped the film's first teaser, offering audiences an emotional and intense glimpse into one of the darkest chapters in Indian history.

The Teaser

The teaser opens with a solemn voiceover by producer Aamir Khan, reflecting on India's hard-earned freedom and the devastating consequences that followed.

As visuals of chaos, displacement and violence unfold, the narration reminds viewers how the joy of Independence was overshadowed by the horrors of Partition.

The teaser does not reveal much about the story but successfully establishes the film's tone.

Through brief yet impactful visuals, Batwara 1947 attempts to capture the pain, fear and uncertainty experienced by millions during the division of India in 1947.

The teaser's biggest moment arrives with the entry of Sunny Deol. Appearing amid the turmoil, the actor makes an impact with his trademark screen presence.

In a brief exchange, when someone asks him, "Panga lena hai? (Do you want to fight?)", he responds, "Iraada toh nahi par aitraaz bhi nahi hai (I don't want to but I will not mind either)."

Background

The film boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi as Durgavati Devi (Mai), Sunny Deol as Sikander Mirza, Preity Zinta as Hamida Begum, Karan Deol as Javed Mirza, Ali Fazal as Habib Anwar and Abhimanyu Singh as Yakub Khan.

Going by the teaser and previously released character posters, the story appears to focus on ordinary people trying to navigate extraordinary circumstances during Partition.

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, the film marks his reunion with Sunny Deol nearly 30 years after memorable collaborations such as Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak. The project is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and Aparna Purohit, while A.R. Rahman has composed the music with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.

Batwara 1947 will release on August 14, 2026.

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