Video: Lathicharge By Cops, Chaos Ahead Of CJP's March To Parliament

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) supporters and the police clashed ahead of their proposed "Chalo Sansad" march on the first day of the monsoon session of the Parliament on Monday.

The police resorted to a 'lathi-charge' as the CJP supporters began the march in protest against alleged irregularities in NEET -- the national entrance test for medical colleges -- and to demand the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The police had denied them the permission on Sunday and banned large gatherings.

"Protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more persons are strictly prohibited, except at the designated protest site at Jantar Mantar, with prior permission," the police said in a post on X.

The police warned that any person violating these prohibitory orders could face action.

"Delhi Police appeals to all citizens to respect the law, refrain from participating in any unauthorised gathering or march, and cooperate in maintaining public peace, safety and security," the post read.

Five Delhi Metro stations -- Rajiv Chowk, Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth -- were also closed over security concerns until further instructions.

CJP Protests

The CJP protesters have been calling for reforms in the education sector following alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, including paper leaks.