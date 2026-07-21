Jordan Says It Downed 3 Iranian Missiles Targeting Kingdom

Jordan's army said on Monday that air defences had downed three Iranian missiles targeting the kingdom, with no injuries or damage reported.

"The air defence system intercepted and downed tonight three missiles coming from Iranian territory that entered Jordanian airspace and targeted the kingdom's territory," the army said in a statement, adding that it "did not lead to any injuries or material damage".

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