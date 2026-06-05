'Happens In Families': Netanyahu Plays Down Trump's "F***ing Crazy" Remark

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has brushed aside reports of a serious fallout with US President Donald Trump, saying that disagreements between the two leaders are occasional and usually centred on strategy.

The comments came after Trump acknowledged reports that he had used strong language during a phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's military operations in Lebanon. The conversation reportedly took place as Washington was trying to keep diplomatic efforts with Iran on track.

In an interview with CNBC on Wednesday, Netanyahu insisted the relationship remains strong despite the occasional disagreement.

"We can disagree in the morning" and find common ground by the afternoon, Netanyahu said, adding that close allies do not always see eye to eye on every issue.

'Best Of Families'

According to reports, the exchange happened while the United States was attempting to prevent the conflict in the region from escalating further. At the time, Iran had suspended indirect talks with Washington, citing Israel's military campaign in Lebanon, including strikes linked to Hezbollah targets in Beirut.

Trump was reported to have told Netanyahu, "You'd be in prison if it weren't for me. I'm saving your ass. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this."

The US president later sought to soften the episode, saying he was not angry but was "a little bit perturbed" by Israel's continued military actions while negotiations with Iran were underway.

Netanyahu, however, dismissed suggestions of a major rift.

"Sometimes we have, as in the best of families, you have these tactical disagreements. But we always find a way to work them out, and we do so as great friends," he said.

United On Iran

Much of Netanyahu's interview focused on Iran, which he described as a common concern for both Israel and the United States. He said he and Trump remain aligned on preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

"Those include preventing Iran from getting a nuclear weapon and threatening Israel with it," Netanyahu said while outlining areas where the two leaders agree.

The Israeli prime minister argued that Iran's leadership had come under increasing pressure in recent months and suggested signs of internal strain were beginning to emerge.

Netanyahu also called the US president Israel's "greatest friend" and said the two leaders remain in frequent contact.

"I speak with him once every two days," he said.

He praised Trump's handling of the confrontation with Iran, including pressure measures targeting Tehran and efforts to secure a broader agreement.

The remarks come amid continued instability in the region. Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has persisted despite Trump's announcement of a partial ceasefire in Lebanon. Iran has repeatedly tied developments in Lebanon to its wider dealings with Washington, arguing that any long-term agreement must address both issues.

Meanwhile, tensions expanded across the Gulf on Wednesday, with Iran launching fresh attacks on Kuwait and US forces carrying out new military operations near the Strait of Hormuz.