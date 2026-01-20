Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Hugging In A 2016 Clip Goes Viral, Internet Reacts

Like many celebrities jumping on the 2016 Instagram trend bandwagon, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have joined in - but with a twist.

A clip from 2016 featuring the two has gone viral online, showing them sharing a warm hug. This was when Sidharth Malhotra was busy with his Dream Tour, promoting Kapoor & Sons with Alia Bhatt and Fawad Khan, while Kiara Advani was gearing up for the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which came out in September 2016.

The widely circulated clip of Sidharth and Kiara from that time shows them hugging and sharing a firm handshake before parting.

The text on the video reads, "Since everyone is in their 2016 flashback era, here's Sid Kiara in 2016 blissfully unaware that after 10 years they will have a baby together."

Kiara Advani's Reaction To The Viral 2016 Clip

Kiara Advani shared the same video on her Instagram story and wrote, "Aww and just like that 2016 feels special now."

Internet Reactions

Soon, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani fans flooded the comments section with loving remarks.

One person wrote, "God's plan after 10 years of happily married life with a baby girl."

Many found the video "cute", considering how far the couple has come since falling in love on the sets of their 2021 film Shershaah and starting to date.

One person also commented, "Made for each other."

About Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7, 2023. They were blessed with their daughter, Saraayah, on July 15, 2025. The couple revealed her name in a joint Instagram post in November, writing, "From our prayers, to our arms. Our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra."

Work

Kiara is now gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Kannada actor Yash. The film is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.

Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in Vvan - Force of the Forrest, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

