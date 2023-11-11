Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Aishwarya Sharma For Disrespecting Husband Neil Bhatt

Image instagrammed by Aishwarya Sharma. (Courtesy: AishwaryaSharma)

Bigg Boss 17 has kept viewers glued to their screens. After an intense week of drama and fights, it is time for show host Salman Khan's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. A promo, which was shared by a user on X (formerly Twitter), reveals that Aishwarya Sharma is on Salman's radar. In the clip, Salman Khan can be heard slamming Aishwarya for disrespecting her husband and housemate Neil Bhatt. Salman was upset about Aishwarya's attitude towards Neil during their recent fights. He added that Aishwarya disrespects Neil, and eventually, this will turn into a “toxic relationship”. The video began with Salman Khan telling Aishwarya, how she sounds during a fight. He said, “Aye chal, tu chal. [Get lost, you get lost.]” He asked Aishwarya if she wanted to take her fight to a level where Neil Bhatt loses his patience.

Salman Khan added, “Kitna patience aap [Aishwarya Sharma] iska [Neil Bhatt] try karogi? Jo disrespect aap Neil [Bhatt] ke saath karti hai that is not ok. Ye bada hi toxic relationship banne wala hai. This is the one and only formula for disaster” (How much are you going to test his patience? The way you disrespect Neil is not ok. This is turning out to be a very toxic relationship.)”

ICYMI, a few days back, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt had multiple intense fights for various reasons. The heated arguments between the two began after Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain voted against them.

The Bigg Boss 17 promo hinted that after Aishwarya Sharma, Salman Khan will also school Mannara Chopra.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode also comes along with a sweet Diwali surprise for fans. Salman Khan will also welcome his Tiger 3 co-star Katrina Kaif in the episode. The two stars will also set the stage ablaze with their performance.

Salman Khan will also eliminate one of the nominated contestants today. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Samarth Jurel are among the housemates who have been nominated this week.