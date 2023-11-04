Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain And Neil Bhatt For Breaking House Rules

Salman Khan in Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

The makers of Bigg Boss 17 have released the promo of Salman Khan's Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode and it hints at trouble for the “real-life couple” Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. The upcoming Bigg Boss 17 episode seems to be an explosive one. This time Ankita, Vicky and Neil Bhatt are on Salman's radar for breaking a crucial rule mentioned in their contract. The video begins with Salman Khan saying, “Aap logon ne jo contract sign kiya tha, sare terms and conditions bade hi clearly likhe gaye the. Ghar mein aane se pehle kis kis ne kis kis se baat ki? [The contracts that you guys had signed, mentioned all the terms and conditions of this show very clearly. Before entering the house, who has spoken to whom?]”. This is when Vicky raises his hands and says, “Meri aur Neil [Bhatt] ki sir baat hui thi. [Sir, I had spoken to Neil two days before entering the show.]”

On this, Salman Khan asked Vicky Jain's wife Ankita Lokhande if she was aware of this. The Pavitra Rishta actress was quick to say “Nahi sir. [No, sir]”. Salman asked co-contestant Sana Raees Khan, who is a lawyer, what this breach of contract could mean. He said, “To iska matlab kya hua Sana [So what does this mean now Sana].” Sana goes on to explain, “Sir Viacom ke paas right hai unko nikaldena ka and further participation discontinue karne ka. [It means that Viacom has a right to either oust them from the show or discontinue their further participation].”

The note attached with the video reads, “Vicky aur Neil ne kiye Bigg Boss ke kuch rules break. Do you think they deserve a severe punishment?”

The latest twist comes just a day after Salman Khan slammed Isha Malviya for “exposing her entire life” on the reality show. Salman said, “Isha [Malviya] you said, ‘mere liye yeh jhagde horahe hain'. [Isha Malviya you said that ‘people are fighting for you'.] It is all about you. You are liking the importance.”

When Isha Malviya tries to clarify, Salman Khan tells her, “Bas sun lijiye aap. Is show par akar aapne apni puri life ko expose kardiya hai. Isha [Malviya] ka formula: Kisi ek rishte ko identify karo. Use uchhalo aur nazar aao. [Just listen to me, please. You have exposed your entire life after entering this house. Your formula is to identify a relationship and then create a drama out of it.]”

Isha Malviya and Sana Raees Khan are nominated for elimination this week, along with Samarth Jurel, Manasvi Mamgai and Arun Mashetty. Of these nominated contestants, Salman Khan will eliminate one tonight.