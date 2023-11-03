Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Slams Isha Again - 'Your Formula Is To Create Drama Out Of A Relationship'

Image instagrammed by Isha Malviya. (Courtesy: IshaMalviya

Finally, it is time for Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan's Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. After a week full of drama, the contestants will get their report cards. The makers have unveiled the promo on Instagram. The clip revealed that Isha Malviya is on Salman's radar. The superstar slammed Isha for “exposing her entire life” on the reality show. Salman can be heard saying, “Isha [Malviya] you said, ‘mere liye yeh jhagde horahe hain'. [Isha Malviya you said that ‘people are fighting for you'.] It is all about you. You are liking the importance.” As Isha tries to clarify, Salman tell her, “Bas soon lijiye aap. Is show par akar aapne apni puri life ko expose kardiya hai. Isha [Malviya] ka formula: Kisi ek rishte ko identify karo. Use uchhalo aur nazar aao. [Just listen to me, please. You have exposed your entire life after entering this house. Your formula is to identify a relationship and then create a drama out of it.]”

The note attached to the video read, “Salman Khan ne kiya Isha ko uske decisions par question. Kya badhega isse uske dimaag mein tension?”

Salman Khan was not happy with Isha Malviya lying about being in a relationship. The TV actress opened up about her past relationship with her Udaariyaan co-star and housemate Abhishek Kumar on the premier night. But throughout her stint on the show she continuously insisted that she was single, until the wildcard entry of Samarth Jurel. ICYMI: Bigg Boss introduced Samarth as Isha's “current” boyfriend.

Before this, Salman Khan slammed Isha Malviya for her closeness with Abhishek Kumar, after she accused him of being abusive.

Salman said, “Aap allegations laga rahi thi, aggressive the, abusive tha [Abhishek Kumar], woh kitna serious allegation hai. Apne convenience ke hisaab se khel rahi ho [You were making serious allegations against Abhishek Kumar that he was aggressive and abusive. Are you trying to play the game as per your convenience?]”

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV at 10 pm from Monday to Friday, while it live streams on JioCinema 24*7.