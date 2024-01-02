Bigg Boss 17: Housemates Eliminate Anurag Dobhal In Shocking Twist

Image was shared on X. (courtesy COLORSTV)

There is never a dull moment in the Bigg Boss 17 house. Needless to say, fans are still trying to come out of the shock of double elimination in the recent Weekend Ka Vaar. Adding to the drama, the makers left all stunned by announcing another elimination; the first in 2024. FYI: Neil Bhatt and Rinku Dhawan were eliminated by show host Salman Khan on New Year's Eve. Now, the makers shared a promo on Instagram showing yet another elimination. The video begins with Bigg Boss announcing that this time only the current captain (K-pop singer Aoora) and ex-captains (Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya) have nomination rights. As the process begins, the first captain of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar nominates Anurag Dobhal. While Isha Malviya votes against Ayesha Khan, Aoora nominates Abhishek Kumar.

Wait there is more. While Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya and Aoora described their respective nominees as "undeserving", Bigg Boss continues, “Aap (Anurag Dobhal, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar) sirf is mohalle ki bheed hi hain, to mohalle ki bheed kam karte hain bhai. Abhi ke abhi koi ek hoga beghar. [You (Anurag Dobhal, Ayesha Khan and Abhishek Kumar) are only a crowd in this mohalla, so let's reduce this crowd. One among you will be eliminated right away]. After the majority of the housemates took Anurag Dobhal's name, the YouTuber was eliminated in the recent Bigg Boss 17 episode. The note attached to the clip reads, “Kiska Bigg Boss ka safar hoga New Year shuruwaat hote hi khatam?”

The makers have dropped a new promo that hints at a second nomination special episode in one week. In the video, Samarth Jurel and Arun Srikanth Mashettey can be seen targeting Munawar Faruqui. Towards the end of the clip, Munawar and Arun can be seen indulging in a war of words over nomination and their comments on each other. Sharing the clip, the makers wrote, “Bhid gaye Arun aur Munawar nominations ke chakkar mein aur ho gaya ghar mein intense kalesh.”

Meanwhile, on the New Year's special episode, show host Salman Khan welcomed legendary actor Dharmendra. Wishing everyone a joyous year ahead, Dharmendra said, “Andar waalo, bahut saari duaayein aur naye saal ki mubaarakbaad. [To everyone inside, many blessings and Happy New Year.]” As Samarth Jurel, also known as Chintu, mimics Dharmendra, Salman Khan, in Dharmendra's style, asks him, “Chintu, swagat nahi karoge apun ka? [Chintu, won't you welcome me?]”

Bigg Boss Season 17 is currently streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.