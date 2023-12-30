Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan Schools Munawar Faruqui And Ayesha Khan

Salman Khan in a still from Bigg Boss 17. (courtesy: colorstv)

Wildcard contestant Ayesha Khan's entry into the Bigg Boss 17 house has kept fans glued. In a recent Weekend Ka Vaar promo, host Salman Khan schooled Ayesha and Munawar Faruqui. Salman says, "To Ayesha, maksad kya hai, is show me aane ka? [Ayesha, why are you here? What is your plan?]" Ayesha replies, "Sir, apology chahiye thi mujhe us cheez ke liye. [Sir, I wanted an apology for that matter.]" Salman then asks, "Apology aapko national television pe chahiye thi? [You needed an apology on national television?]"

Shifting focus to Munawar Faruqui, Salman Khan says, "Chalo jhagde har ek ke beech me hote hai yarr. Lekin aise national television par, ek show me aake nahi hote, Munawar. Standup comedy me pta nahi kya-kya bol jaate ho aap yarr. Yaha pe bola ni jaa raha aapse? [Fights happen between everyone, but they don't happen like this on national television, Munawar. In stand-up comedy, you say all sorts of things. Why can't you speak here?]"

Pointing at both Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan, Salman Khan adds, "Jis tarah aapka rishta dikh raha hai, vo narazgi vala rishta dikh hi nahi raha hai. Yeh kya games chal rahe hai yrr? [The way your relationship is portrayed, it doesn't seem like a relationship with disagreements. What games are being played here?]" After that, Ayesha can be seen crying loudly, saying, "Maine iske liye nahi kiya hai [I didn't do it for this reason]," while Ankita Lokhande consoles her. As soon as Munawar approaches to talk to Ayesha, she says, "Mujhe shakal nahi dekhna apni Munawar. Please, aaj ke baad zindagi me apni shakal mat dikhana. [I don't want to see your face, Munawar. Please, don't show me your face for the rest of my life.]"

The caption of the video reads, “Iss #WeekendKaVaar mein, banenge Munawar aur Ayesha, Salman Khan ka shikaar! [In this Weekend Ka Vaar, Munawar and Ayesha will be the targets of Salman Khan!]”

Bigg Boss Season 17 is streaming 24*7 on Jio Cinema.