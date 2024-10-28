Salman Khan Binge Watches <i>Bigg Boss</i>, Prepares For Every <i>Weekend Ka Vaar</i> Shoot

One of the longest-running reality shows on Indian television, Bigg Boss enjoys massive following of millions of fans across the country. Salman Khan's hosting also adds to the popularity of the show. But what goes on behind the camera is also a huge factor contributing to the success. Salman Khan is more than just a host. The actor watches every single episode of the show before he goes on to host Weekend Ka Vaar.

Salman likes to gain insights and stay updated about everything that happens in the house - from evolving relationships between housemates to the conflicts that lead to fights in the house. By keeping track of every episode, Salman also makes sure that during Weekend Ka Vaar, he gets to interact with every housemate in a more meaningful way. What makes the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes so popular is that they are not just reviews on the surface level. Salman digs deep into it so that audience get a more interactive episode.

He also makes sure to stay updated about every twist and turn so that the questions he asks are relevant. His sharp wit and humour are cherries on the cake, leading to a fun atmosphere at the set.

On the work front, apart from shooting for Bigg Boss, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sikandar, directed by A.R. Murugadoss. Scheduled to release in Eid 2025, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna. Besides this, he will also be seen in a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again releasing on November 1, for which Salman shot in Mumbai in the presence of tight security.

