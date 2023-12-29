Bigg Boss 17: Vicky Jain Wants Munawar Faruqui To Clarify His Relationship Status

Munawar Faruqui in a still from the promo. (courtesy: realkhabri)

Another day, another drama in the Bigg Boss 17 house. This time, all eyes are on Munawar Faruqui, who had a “history” with Ayesha Khan, the latest wild card contestant. In the promo, shared on Instagram, the housemates are seen asking Munawar about his relationship status. FYI: This is part of a courtroom task. The clip begins with Vicky Jain making allegations about Munawar. He says, “Mera yeh aarop hai ki Munawar [Faruqui] selective logon ke saath rishta nibhaate nazar aaye. [It seems Munawar Faruqui prefers to talk to selective people in the house].” To this, Ankita Lokhande, who is part of team Munawar, says, “Mujhe nahi lagta Munawar kahin na kahin apne aap ko chhupane ki koshish kar rahe hain. [I don't think that Munawar Faruqui is trying to escape from relationships].”



Vicky Jain continues, “Aap jab batate hain mera ek rishta hai, bahut pyaar karta hoon. Achanak se ek din pata chalta hai ki aisa kuch hai hi nahi. Ki shayad aap bhi Nazila [Sitaishi] ko zinda rakh kar bahut sare mass ka support lena chah rahe the, aur good boy image banana chah rahe the. Lekin vo sari image khaarij hogayi Ayesha [Khan] ke is ghar par aane se. [You used to say that you are in a relationship with a person outside. But all of a sudden we got to know that it is nothing like that. Maybe you were not revealing about your break up with Nazila Sitaishi to gain the support of the masses. You wanted to create that good boy image. But things changed as soon as Ayesha Khan entered the show].”

Listening to all this, an upset Munawar Faruqui says, “Vicky Bhai, good job, great lawyer.”A few seconds later, Munawar Faruquiis seen crying in the washroom. We can see Mannara Chopra trying to console him.



Meanwhile, Munawar Faruqui, in the previous episode, told Mannara Chopra, “Aapki jo expectations hai mujhse, vo mai kabhi puri nahi kar paunga. [I won't be able to fulfil the expectations you have from me.] He added, “Mujhe is game mein aapse dosti nahi rakhni. Aap bol rahe ho na pura nahi karta. [I don't want to maintain a friendship with you in this game. You're saying I don't complete things.] This is the first thing I completed. Full Stop.”

Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, Rinku Karmakar and Neil Bhatt have been nominated this week. Bigg Boss 17 is streaming on JioCinema 24*7.