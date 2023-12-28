Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Ends His Friendship With Mannara Chopra

Still from a video shared on Instagram. (courtesy: colorstv)

All is not well between Bigg Boss 17 housemates Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra. In the latest promo shared by the makers on Instagram, Munawar and Mannara engage in a heated argument. The video kicks off with Munawar telling Mannara, "Aapki jo expectations hai mujhse, vo mai kabhi puri nahi kar paunga. [I won't be able to fulfil the expectations you have from me.]" To counter, Mannara replies, "Yahi teri sachai hai life ki. Jo tu adhuri cheeze chodta hai na. [This is the truth about your life. You always leave things incomplete.]"

Munawar Faruqui responds, "Mujhe is game mein aapse dosti nahi rakhni. Aap bol rahe ho na pura nahi karta. [I don't want to maintain a friendship with you in this game. You're saying I don't complete things.] This is the first thing I completed. Full Stop." He then adds, "Aapko rishto mein clarity chahiye thi. Aap mere dost nahi ho. Aur na hi hoge. [You needed clarity in relationships. You are not my friend. And you won't be.]" In the end, Mannara Chopra says, "Of course. Mai bhi nahi hu ab. [Even I am not your friend now.]"

The caption reads, “Is this really the end of Munawar and Mannara's friendship?”

In a previous clash, Mannara Chopra made it clear that she has issues with wildcard contestant, Ayesha Khan. Mannara said, "Mereko na tujhse (Munawar Faruqui) koi problem nahi hai. Par agar vo ladki (Ayesha Khan) badtameeziyaan karegi to mai usko call out karungi. [I don't have any issues with you. However, if that girl (Ayesha Khan) behaves rudely, I will call her out.]" Munawar responded firmly, "To mai aapko ek cheez batana chahta hu, you don't make fun of her. Aap mujhe usko defend karne ki vajah se galat nahi bol sakte. [I want to tell you one thing, you don't make fun of her. You cannot say I am wrong for defending her.]"

Mannara Chopra questioned, "Fir aap aagey bhi usko (Ayesha Khan) defend karoge? [Will you continue to defend her (Ayesha Khan) in the future as well?]" Munawar Faruqui stood his ground, asserting, "Jab mujhe lagega ki log usko galat bol rahe hain, to mai usko defend karunga. [When I feel that people are wrongly criticising her, I will defend her.] " Mannara concluded the conversation by saying, "To fir hamari nibh hi nahi sakti, baat khatam. [So, it seems we cannot agree on this. End of conversation.]"

