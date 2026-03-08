Aly Goni Slams Trolls For Making Fun Of Anurag Dobhal's Mental Health: "Shame On You"

Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, is currently in the ICU after crashing his car during an Instagram Live session on Saturday night

The incident has sparked intense debate on social media. Amid the ongoing controversy and speculation, actor Aly Goni has come out in support of Anurag while calling out those who mocked him online.

Aly Goni Condemns Trolls

Aly Goni took to his Instagram stories on Saturday to express concern for Anurag and strongly criticised social media users who trolled the YouTuber after he spoke about his struggles.

In a video message, Aly said that Anurag had openly shared the challenges he was facing in his personal life, but instead of support, he was met with ridicule.

He said, "Uss ladke ne apni video dali aur zahir kiya apne aap ko logon ke saamne ki uski life mein jo bhi chal raha hai. Aur logon ne usko kya diya return mein? Hasi, mazak, troll. Abhi sunane main aaya hai ki usne chalti hui gaadi main suicide karne ki koshish ki hai highway pe. I hope woh theek ho, but the reality is sad. Shame on you guys for making fun of him. Aap sabko upar wala dekh raha hai. I hope he's fine."

Reality TV star Prince Narula also spoke out against the trolling. Taking to Instagram stories, he said, "Sometimes people think they have to die to prove that they are telling the truth. Right now, Anurag needs your support, he's very troubled due to his family problems."

Anurag Dobhal Livestreams Crash

The incident occurred on Saturday night while Anurag was live on Instagram, reportedly driving his Toyota Fortuner at high speed on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway in Ghaziabad's Masuri area. During the livestream, he appeared visibly emotional while speaking to viewers.

At one point, he told viewers that he had no one left to turn to and said, "Let's go for the final drive." The video showed the speedometer crossing 150 km per hour as he overtook vehicles on the highway before shouting, "and it's goodbye," and steering the vehicle into the median barriers.

Nearly 82,000 people were reportedly watching the livestream at the time. Passersby later alerted authorities, following which police rushed him to Subharti Hospital in Meerut.

Anurag's manager, Rohit Pandey, later issued an official statement on Instagram confirming that the YouTuber is currently under medical observation. He requested people to avoid speculation and rely only on verified information shared through his account.

"On behalf of Team UK Rider, I, as Anurag Dobhal's manager, confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request that everyone please treat this as the official statement and avoid making repeated calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time. Please note that any official update regarding his health or related matters will only be released from my account. Kindly rely only on this source for accurate information & don't make assumptions. Thank you for your understanding and support," he wrote.

He later shared another update revealing that Anurag had been moved to another hospital and is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

