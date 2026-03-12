<i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Winner Gaurav Khanna Confirms Receiving Rs 50 Lakh Prize Money

Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna recently found himself at the centre of online chatter after a clip from his vlog went viral on social media.

In the video, the television actor mentioned that he had not yet received the prize money from the Salman Khan-hosted reality show.

However, the actor has now clarified the situation and confirmed that he has already received the full prize amount.

In a conversation with Times Now, Gaurav Khanna said, "Actually, this is being blown out of proportion. It's from a vlog which was recorded nearly 40 days back, when I was travelling to my hometown in winters, but it got released some time back, so people thought it was a new recording. It isn't."

"I have, in the meantime, received my full prize money. Also, in TV, the timelines take some time, which I have clearly mentioned in the vlog without blaming anyone. So kindly, please avoid hyping this up," the actor added.

What Did Gaurav Khanna Say In His Vlog?

Apart from speaking about the prize money, Gaurav Khanna also opened up about how winning Bigg Boss 19 has changed certain aspects of his life.

"For an actor, it feels really special when people know you by your real name," he said while reflecting on the shift.

He further explained that audiences earlier associated him with the characters he played on television. However, after Bigg Boss, fans have started recognising him as himself.

"Bigg Boss has affected my life more on a personal level than in terms of my career. It's still too early to say how it might change my work in the future. Earlier, people mostly recognised me by the characters I played, like Abir, Sharman, Kavin, or Anuj Kapadia, and they would call me by those names. But now things have changed. Wherever I go, even when we were travelling in Dubai, people were calling out 'GK, GK, Gaurav.' For an actor, it feels really special when people know you by your real name after so many years of playing different roles," Gaurav Khanna added.

Gaurav Khanna emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19. He lifted the trophy and took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh during the grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show. In the final round, he defeated Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, and Amaal Mallik to secure the title.

