'We Must Educate More': Shark Tank's Namita Thapar Spreads Awareness About PCOS

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a common problem faced by people who menstruate. In this hormonal disorder, small cysts are formed on the outer edges of the ovaries, causing them to enlarge. The most common and dreaded outcomes of this disorder are weight gain, irregular periods, balding scalp, excessive hair growth on the face and body, and acne. Now, as September is observed as the PCOS awareness month every year worldwide, Namita Thapar, the Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and 'Shark Tank India' judge, took to Instagram to talk about the disorder with an aim to break taboos and spread awareness.

"September is PCOS awareness month. When we have statistics like 20% Indian women have this & 70% women with PCOS go undiagnosed, we must educate more," Ms Thapar wrote in the caption of the video.

In the clip, Ms Thapar revealed how both Anil Kapoor and Kamal Haasan's daughters, Sonam Kapoor and Shruti Haasan suffer from PCOS and both have gone on record to talk about the issues. She emphasised the importance of timely diagnoses and said that a simple pelvic exam, ultrasound and blood test are all that is needed to diagnose the condition.

Several internet users praised her for talking about the seldom-discussed topic and igniting a much-needed dialogue on women's health issues.

"Very informative and seriously it takes lots of years to diagnose PCOS," wrote one user. "It really need courage to fight with PCOS I have been suffering from this past few years but recently come to know about it . We need more awareness about this," said another.

"Informative. Although lifestyle changes could help, it is imperative to educate families and workplaces to make the environments less toxic and stressful for women," expressed a third user. "Finally celebrities are talking about it so openly to create awareness is a great move," added a fourth user.

"The best example of using the influence," commented a fifth.

Notably, PCOS affects at least 1 in 10 women. The telltale signs of PCOS include menstrual cycle changes, skin changes such as increased facial and body hair and acne, abnormal growths in the ovaries, and infertility. Timely diagnosis of this disorder helps in the effective management of symptoms and in the prevention of any long-term complications.

While the exact cause of PCOS remains unclear, research suggests that genetics, insulin resistance, gut microbiome composition and lifestyle factors play a significant role in its development.