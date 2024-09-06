Indian Student Creates World's Smallest Vacuum Cleaner Using Parts From A Ballpoint Pen

The 0.25-inch device uses a four-volt vibration motor and revolving fan to generate suction.

Tapala Nadamuni, an Indian college student, has created the world's smallest vacuum cleaner by repurposing a ballpoint pen, setting a new Guinness World Record. The creative invention is only 0.25 inches in length on its shortest axis.

Nadamuni spent around $238 in transforming the pen into a fully functional vacuum. Utilising a small revolving fan and a four-volt vibration motor, the gadget creates suction powerful enough to collect easily discharged dust particles.

According to Guinness World Records, this is not Nadamuni's first record-breaking attempt. In 2020, he was the winner of the same category after creating a 0.69-inch vacuum cleaner. But later on, a gadget that was just 0.07 inches bigger than his most recent creation beat his record.

He revealed that he "came with a completely new design" this time around, preparing over 50 schematic diagrams to ensure his creation met the required standards.

However, Nadamuni's latest invention has reclaimed the title, solidifying his position as a pioneer in the field of miniature engineering.

"All the students in our college were amazed at this tiny vacuum cleaner, and my faculty told me that it's the most beautiful creation they've ever seen," Nadamuni told Guinness World Records.