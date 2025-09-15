Woman Who Lost 72 Kg While Battling ADHD And An Eating Disorder Shares Her Weight Loss Journey

Weight loss journeys often focus on diet and exercise, but for some individuals, the path to a healthier weight can be more complex. This is particularly true for those battling mental and eating disorders, which can significantly affect one's relationship with food and ability to maintain a healthy lifestyle. A remarkable example of overcoming such challenges is the inspiring transformation of a woman who lost an impressive 72 kg while combatting Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and an eating disorder.

How Emma Lost 72 Kg With ADHD And Eating Disorder

Fitness and nutrition coach Emma Hooker inspired many with her remarkable weight loss journey while battling ADHD and an eating disorder. In a post shared on Instagram, she revealed how ADHD affected her food choices and how she worked on building a healthier relationship with food.

"I used to think I just had no willpower. That I was lazy. That I couldn't stick to anything because I just didn't want it bad enough. But my ADHD made things harder in ways I didn't even realize for a long time," Emma wrote in the caption.

Her eating habits were marked by intense fixations, where she had obsess over a single meal or snack, consuming it daily for weeks until she became completely desensitised to it. This cycle of obsession and burnout left her feeling stuck, leading to irregular eating patterns and reaching for unfulfilling foods. "I now plan 2-3 rotating options I like. It keeps variety without overwhelming my brain," she shared.

Emma often found herself going hours without eating, only to overindulge later. To combat this, she started setting timers and checking in with her hunger cues, which helped her develop a more balanced eating routine. The fitness coach also recognised that boredom was a major trigger for her, leading to mindless snacking even when she wasn't hungry.

"Now I ask myself: 'What am I actually needing right now?' Sometimes the answer is a walk, a cold drink, music, or rest... not food," she penned. This awareness allowed her to tune into her true needs and find more constructive ways to cope, rather than relying on food as a distraction.

"I'd eat perfectly all day, then binge at night. It felt like I undid all my progress in one sitting and the guilt hit hard," wrote Emma. "I stopped labeling food as good or bad. I eat balanced meals with things I enjoy so I never feel deprived," she writes.

Numerous food options also made Emma feel overwhelmed and anxious. To manage this, she began pre-planning by checking menus in advance and creating a rotation of go-to meals. This helped her reduce stress and decision fatigue around food.

Emma's transformation goes beyond her 72-kg weight loss. She has also developed a healthier relationship with food despite her struggles. "Even now after losing 160 pounds, I still struggle with a lot of this. The difference is… I've learned how to manage it. I've learned how to pause, show myself compassion, and stop expecting perfection and on the days when my brain still wins, I don't punish myself for it anymore. I just get back up and try again," Emma concluded.