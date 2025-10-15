BTS To Make Long-Awaited Comeback In March 2026, Confirms RM

BTS leader RM has officially revealed new details about the group's highly anticipated comeback, confirming that their next album is planned for a March 2026 release. Speaking at W Korea's Love Your W Breast Cancer Awareness event in Seoul on October 15, 2025, RM was joined by fellow members J-Hope and V as he discussed the band's preparations and creative plans.

RM Shares Timeline For BTS's Comeback

During the event, RM responded to questions about BTS's upcoming activities, offering the first concrete update on the group's return since their hiatus.

He shared that BTS will begin working on their new album by preparing music, filming cover photos, and shooting the music video. The leader went on to confirm that their tentative schedule is set for the "end of March," giving fans a clearer picture of when to expect the comeback.

This marks the first time a specific timeframe has been mentioned for BTS's spring 2026 album.

Behind The Scenes Of The Album Preparations

RM elaborated on what lies ahead for the group, saying, "They'll be preparing the album, filming the jacket (cover) photos, and shooting the actual music video." His remarks confirmed that the members are set to resume group activities in full force, with all aspects of production already being planned.

RM also touched upon his personal goals before the comeback, saying he plans to improve his dance skills ahead of the album's release. J-Hope, known for his choreography expertise, teased RM by asking if he wanted to start practising immediately.

RM replied that "fans can check out his moves at the 'end of March' next year!" a remark that sent the crowd into excitement.

Adding to the light-hearted atmosphere, V danced playfully on the side, encouraging RM to reveal even more details. Meanwhile, BTS member Jungkook showed his support from afar, appearing on another artist's livestream with the message, "Love you dude."

With recording, visual production, and choreography preparations in motion, BTS's spring 2026 comeback is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated music events of the year.

