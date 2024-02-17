Snoop Dogg's Younger Brother Bing Worthington Dies At 44, Rapper Pays Tribute

He was Snoop's younger brother and a half-sibling from his mother.

Snoop Dogg's brother Bing Worthington had died at the age of 44, the rap legend announced on social media. The 52-year-old rapper confirmed his brother's death in a series of emotional posts on Instagram, featuring photos of Mr Worthington. Notably, he was Snoop's younger brother and a half-sibling from his mother.

The 44-year-old died Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department in California, which runs the area medical examiner's office. ''The cause of death will be pending the results of the toxicology and autopsy report,'' Sgt. Frank Gonzalez told NBC News.

Snoop initially posted a photo posing next to his late younger brother with the caption, "@badabing33."

In another post, Snoop shared a video of him with Mr Worthington and others at a cemetery, where the latter cracked a joke that had everyone in stitches. "[Bing] always made us laugh," Snoop wrote in the caption.

In a third post, Snoop shared a photo of Mr Worthington giving a birthday cake to their mom Beverly Tate, who died in October 2021. He added in the caption alongside crying and praying hands emojis, "bac wit momma."

''Until we meet again'' he captioned the final tribute.

Throughout his career, Mr. Worthington worked with his recording artist older brother on different business endeavours and served as his tour manager. In addition, he co-founded Dogg Records, a Canadian record company.

The entrepreneur briefly performed music with the hip-hop group Lifestyle. Their album, 'Liquid Cocaine,' was released in 2003, as per People.

According to Vice, he started as a roadie for Snoop, then moved on to run several businesses, including Snoop Dogg Skateboards, before becoming his tour manager.

''I started from the bottom, I ain't just become the tour manager, I was just the road guy. I worked my way to the top. Even though I'm [Snoop's] brother he didn't give me a top-ranked position. You can't just become a president without knowing anything about being the president. You have to learn,” Mr Worthington told Vice in 2016.

He is survived by a partner and an adult son.

Notablr, Mr Worthington's death comes just a month after Snoop's 24-year-old daughter Cori Broadus, whom he shares with wife Shante Broadus, suffered a "severe" stroke in mid-January.