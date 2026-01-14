Ram Charan Turns Chef, Serves Dosas To Pregnant Wife Upasana And Konidela Family On Bhogi

The Konidela cousins rang in Bhogi with food and laughter this year as they gathered at Chiranjeevi's Hyderabad residence. Niharika Konidela's Instagram post offered fans a peek into their close-knit festive traditions

Dosas, Banter, And Bhogi Vibes At The Konidela Home

Sharing a video from the celebrations, Niharika summed up the mood with the line, "Bhogi? More like Dosa day! What's important is that we bond as a family and keep our traditions alive!"

The clip captured the cousins embracing the spirit of Sankranthi with a traditional bonfire, misty winter mornings, and a kitchen that looked busier than ever.

Varun Tej was seen assisting his wife, Lavanya Tripath,i at the stove. Ram Charan played the cheerful host, joking around with Sai Durgha Tej to the point of nearly making him spill his coffee, before turning chef himself to prepare dosas for the family.

A visibly happy and glowing Upasana Konidela, who is expecting twins, watched the scenes unfold with a smile, while Niharika helped herself to piping hot sambar.

Chiranjeevi and Naga Babu, along with other family members, were also spotted relaxing outdoors, enjoying the calm Bhogi morning as they waited for their share of breakfast.

While most of the Mega clan was present, Allu Arjun was notably missing from the festivities this year due to prior commitments. The actor is currently preparing for a packed slate that includes Pushpa: The Rampage - Part 3 and the much-talked-about projects AA22 x A6, among others.

What's Next For Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan?

On the work front, Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu hit theatres on January 12.

Ram Charan is gearing up for his next outing, Peddi, a rural sports action drama helmed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar.

