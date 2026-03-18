Non-Hindi <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Shows Cancelled In Chennai, Hindi Film To Play Instead

Dhurandhar 2 is officially hitting the screens today with its paid previews but fans down south, especially in Tamil Nadu, won't be able to catch the movie just yet. Several cinema chains in Tamil Nadu have cancelled the paid preview shows of the Ranveer Singh-starrer due to "non-availability" of content.

According to reports, the first half of the Aditya Dhar directorial has landed in the cinemas that were set to play the dubbed version of Dhurandhar 2, but the second half has yet to reach these theatres. With a Catch-22 situation, cinema halls have initiated refunds and also announced that they will play the original Hindi version today instead of the dubbed ones.

Broadway Cinemas, which have theatres in Coimbatore and Tiruppur, have cancelled the Tamil-language paid preview shows of Dhurandhar 2 "due to non-availability".

Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly.



We apologise for the inconvenience. — Broadway Cinemas (@CinemasBroadway) March 18, 2026

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge - Tamil paid previews scheduled for this evening have been cancelled due to non-availability. Hindi paid previews will be scheduled instead. We are initiating the refunds shortly. We apologise for the inconvenience."

Ritzy Cinemas, which run cinema halls in Madurai, Tirumangalam and Virudhunagar, in an X post said Hindi version of Dhurandhar 2 will play along with English subtitles at today's paid preview shows.

#Dhurandhar The Revenge - Tamil Premiere cancelled !!

Instead Hindi Content will be screened along with English Subtitles this evening.

Refund will be provided for those who want to cancel. pic.twitter.com/BgLbR5CqSE — Ritzy Cinemas (@RitzyCinemas) March 18, 2026

"#Dhurandhar The Revenge - Tamil Premiere cancelled!! Instead Hindi Content will be screened along with English Subtitles this evening. Refunds will be provided for those who want to cancel," the post read.

Ruban Mathivanan, managing director of Chennai's GK Cinemas, said the Tamil version of Dhurandhar 2 will not screen at their theatre today.

Just received confirmation that Tamil

version of #Dhurandhar2 will

Not premier today, those who booked can either change to Hindi version or opt for refund. https://t.co/OoCnjP9Oqv — Ruban Mathivanan (@GKcinemas) March 18, 2026

"Just received confirmation that the Tamil version of #Dhurandhar2 will not premiere today, those who booked can either change to Hindi version or opt for refunds," he posted on X.

According to Vishnu Kamal, director of Kamala Cinemas in Chennai, said Dhurandhar 2 makers didn't deliver the Tamil version of the film.

Tamil version of Dhurandhar 2 has not been delivered to the theatres by the producers today. All tickets booked for the Tamil version will be screened in Hindi at the same time and screen.



Patrons who do not wish to watch the Hindi version may opt for a refund at our box office. — Vishnu Kamal (@kamala_cinemas) March 18, 2026

ASG Cinemas, which run theatres in Chennai and Cuddalore, also posted an apology.

We regret to inform that the Tamil paid previews of Dhurandhar: The Revenge scheduled for today have been cancelled. Refunds will be initiated shortly. Thank you for your patience.#DhurandharTheRevenge #AGSCinemas pic.twitter.com/VCLjbJ6GdN — AGS Cinemas (@agscinemas) March 18, 2026

There are also reports that the Telugu version of Dhurandhar 2 might also be facing trouble.

Dhurandhar 2, titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released worldwide in theatres tomorrow, March 19. It also stars R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles.

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